WENATCHEE - Washington Apple Commission has launched a new website and a rebrand.
The commission, the industry marketing arm for international promotions, has updated its website “to create a modern and visually striking one-stop shop for all things Washington apple, from the newest varieties to delicious new recipes,” said the commission.
The site, waapple.org, has an overhauled apple recipe portal that includes new recipes, videos and photography.
Another focus of the website is the extensive history of Washington apple growing. The new site highlights the faces behind the industry and shares their stories, said the commission.
“We are thrilled to release a website that reflects the quality of our brand and authentically represents our growers,” said Rebecca Lyons, international marketing director for the Washington Apple Commission. “The site is available in eight different languages besides English, so consumers in the U.S. and international markets have the opportunity to learn more about Washington apples and the dedication and care that makes them “Grown with Goodness.”
The Washington Apple Commission is a non-profit, promotional organization dedicated to marketing and advertising fresh Washington apples internationally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.