YAKIMA – The Washington apple crop is expected to be just shy of 125 million standard 40-pound boxes, according to the Washington State Tree Fruit Association’s forecast for the 2021 fresh apple crop.
The forecast was released Aug. 6.
If the numbers hold true, the crop would be 2.3 percent larger than last fall’s 122-million-box crop, but down 7.2 percent from the 2019 crop of 134.5 million boxes.
“The 2021 Washington state apple crop looks to be similar in size to last year’s crop,” said Jon DeVaney, association president. “Growing seasons are never the same, and currently many WSTFA members are still evaluating the impact of this summer’s adverse and variable weather conditions.
“Members have made their best attempt to incorporate these factors, but with harvest just beginning and several months of unknown weather ahead, further reductions in the size of the forecasted crop are possible.”
In spite of the challenges, growers anticipate meeting strong consumer demand with an ample and high-quality harvestm DeVaney said.
“This crop reflects the continued growth of new varieties to delight all consumer tastes combined with the high standards of quality that domestic and international consumers have come to expect,” he said.
For the third straight year, Gala is expected to be the most numerous variety at 21 percent of the total crop. Red Delicious, for decades the leader, is projected at 16 percent, followed by Honeycrisp and Granny Smith at 14 percent each, and Fuji at 13 percent of total production.
Cosmic Crisp, in its third year of production, is forecast to come in at 3 percent of the total crop, a 114 percent increase from the 2020-21 crop, and Cripps Pink (Pink Lady) at 6 percent.
Organic apple production is forecast to be 12.3 percent of the total, or 15.36 million boxes. The number is nearly unchanged from the 15.6 million boxes in the 2020 apple crop, the association said.
Typically, not all organic production is ultimately packed and marketed as organic, said the association.
The forecast is based on a survey of association members, and represents a best estimate of the total volume of apples that will be packed and sold eventually on the fresh market (excluding product sent to processors).
Apple harvest typically begins in August and continues into November, and as a result the forecast is subject to several months of variable weather which can affect the final harvest total, said the association.
