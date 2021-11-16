YAKIMA - The Washington State Tree Fruit Association has updated its estimate of the 2021 state fresh apple crop, with a smaller crop now predicted than earlier thought.
The August forecast estimated the Washington state apple harvest to be 124.85 million standard 40-pound boxes of fresh apples. After receiving updated data from association members who have picked a majority of the crop, that estimate has decreased by 5.3 percent.
“Apple harvest is still wrapping-up for some Washington varieties, but based on volumes harvested so far our members are expecting a decrease to 118.255 million boxes,” said Jon DeVaney, association president. “Our members are reporting smaller crops of some varieties including Honeycrisp, Galas and Red Delicious.
“High heat earlier in the season affected what was ultimately picked in some cases. The organic crop is still projected to be over 15 million boxes. In spite of the smaller harvest, we are seeing high-quality fruit and consumers can expect delicious Washington apples throughout 2022.”
The new estimate represents fruit picked through Oct. 31 and a best estimate of what is still to be harvested, the association. It represents the harvested total volume of apples that will eventually be packed and sold on the fresh market (excluding product sent to processor).
