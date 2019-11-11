YAKIMA – Washington’s 2019 apple crop is slightly larger than predicted in August, before harvest got into full swing.
The Nov. 1 apple storage report from the Washington State Tree Fruit Association to its members shows a projected crop of 138.2 million fresh-packed boxes, up slightly from the 137.3 million forecast in August. Harvest is nearly done for the year.
“Although late-season cold weather decreased totals for some later-harvested varieties, larger totals on earlier varieties and excellent quality that is contributing to strong packouts kept the projected overall fresh crop very close to the earlier forecast,” said association President Jon DeVaney.
“As always, these numbers are likely to be adjusted slightly in December as the last few orchards complete harvest, and as packers have more data on which to project season-long packouts,” he said.
He said the crop is showing excellent eating quality, which is being reflected in strong weekly shipment numbers.
The association projects that Gala will make up 23.5 percent of the state’s production, followed by Red Delicious at 19.7 percent, Fuji at 13.1 percent, Granny Smith at 12.8 percent, Honeycrisp at 12.5 percent and Golden Delicious at 5.5 percent.
Members are reporting more than 300,000 boxes of Cosmic Crisp were produced, with the first shipments scheduled for December, said Tim Kovis, association spokesman.
That tracks with estimates from Proprietary Variety Management, the company that is promoting and marketing the new apple developed by Washington State University. This is the first year for Cosmic Crisp on the market.
The apple is a cross between Honeycrisp and Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.