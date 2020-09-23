YAKIMA – The Washington Apple Commission has revised its prediction of the state’s apple crop size for this fall, but the Washington State Tree Fruit Association is sticking to its 134.2-million-box prediction.
The apple commission revised its crop prediction downward by 5-10 percent because of adverse weather.
“We have not revised our August forecast of 134.2 million boxes,” said Tim Kovis, spokesman for the tree fruit association, which provides statistics for growers and packers to plan for market opportunities.
The association also offers educational programs and conferences, and participates in state government affairs to help address market uncertainties driven by government policy.
“We traditionally reassess once more of the crop is harvested and brough into the warehouses,” said Kovis.
Members are surveyed around Oct. 1 to see how their crop estimates may have changed.
“Since the time of the initial estimate, extreme windstorms, wildfires on the West Coast, and more accurate reporting of crop load on the trees as harvest progressed suggest a lighter total crop volume for the 2020-21 apple harvest,” said the apple commission, a state government agency governed and funded by growers and charged with advertising, promoting, marketing and educating people about the state’s fresh apple crop.
Over Labor Day weekend, a strong windstorm knocked apples off trees and damaging some trellis systems. Fueled by the wind, wildfires burning in Washington and other West Coast states have produced intense smoky conditions, delaying harvest a few days as some areas have had to halt operations, the commission said.
Washington apple growers and orchard crews started picking Galas in late August and have since moved on to Honeycrisp. Harvest in Washington typically begins in mid-August and lasts into November.
Red Delicious, Fuji and Cosmic Crisp will be harvested in October and the season will wrap up with Granny Smith and Cripps Pink (Pink Lady) in November.
Demand for Washington apples has been high in response to elevated health-conscious and bulk-purchase behavior by consumers, the commission said.
Volume of apples shipped is slightly lower than last season, but overall movement is good. Suppliers are working hard to meet the demand and keep on pace with season goals, according to the commission.
Washington is the country’s leading producer of apples, representing 65 percent of all U.S. fresh apple production. The state exports one-third of its fresh crop to more than 60 markets worldwide, accounting for 95 percent of all U.S. apple exports.
