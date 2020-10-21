OLYMPIA – Apple maggots in multiple life stages have been detected in Okanogan County.
The state Department of Agriculture’s apple maggot program is still completing its survey and compiling data and reports for the season, said Karla Salp of the department. Specific location of the pest has not been released.
“The normal process is to bring the survey results to the apple maggot working group over the winter/early spring to report the agency’s findings,” said Salp. “The apple maggot working group then takes all of the information into consideration - survey results, a county’s ability to respond to the apple maggot detections, etc. - and will make recommendations whether to add a given area to the apple maggot quarantine or not.”
If an area is recommended for addition, a department rule-making process would be followed. That process includes opportunities for public comment, potentially to change the apple maggot quarantine boundaries, Salp said.
Most of eastern Washington is not under quarantine. Exceptions are the Methow Valley from Gold Creek northward, part of Chelan County from the Blewett Pass turnoff on Highway 2 westward, the upper Yakima Valley and Spokane County.
It is illegal to transport home-grown fruit out of a quarantine area into a non-quarantine zone.
Apple maggot evolved from the native host hawthorn to domesticated apple species in the northeastern United States about 150 years ago and is believed to have been accidentally spread to the western states.
The adult fly lays eggs inside the fruit, then the larvae consume the fruit, causing it to bruise, decay and often drop before ripening. The insect overwinters as a pupa in the soil.
“Fruit infested with apple maggot is unfit for human consumption, affecting marketing yields and, ultimately profits,” according to a research report by Washington State University scientists.
The maggot also can infest pears, plums and other members of the rose family.
Apple maggot in Okanogan County was detected before Gov. Jay Inslee brought maggot-infested apples to eastern Washington fire victims in early September, officials said. Most of the apples Inslee had picked from a tree at the governor’s mansion were located soon after his visit.
