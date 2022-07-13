PATEROS — The 75th Apple Pie Jamboree runs from Friday through Sunday, July 15-17, with food, a color run, parade, kids’ games, used book sales, fireworks, watercross racing and the town’s signature pie and ice cream.
Volunteers made pies last week at Pateros School.
“It should be a great event,” said Tracy Miller, parade coordinator. “Entertainment, vendors, food, crafts and information” will be offered.
Proceeds go toward programs for the community’s youth. This summer the Apple Pie Jamboree non-profit committee is sponsoring swimming lessons for 45 youngsters in a partnership with the Pateros School District and Brewster city pool.
“Our non-profit is passionate about supporting local youth activities and the money we make the weekend of APJ is how we keep them going,” said the group, which notes that volunteers are welcome and needed.
Friday brings food, craft and other sales booths in Memorial Park, with sales running through Sunday. Most events are in the park.
Pie and ice cream will be sold, starting at 5 p.m.
Children’s crafts start at 8 p.m. and an outdoor movie, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” is planned at 8:15 p.m.
Saturday brings a color run, with registration at 6:30 a.m. and the run at 7. One-mile and 5K routes are planned for men and women in several age categories – 15 and under, 16-30, 31-50 and 51-plus.
Winners get free entry to the 2023 event.
In a color run, participants are dusted with colored powders as they run past certain points.
Last year’s winners were Melissa Mondoza, Giovani Camanera, Mason Rowe, Briceida Gonzalez, Marlisa Garcia, Ubaldo Arellano, Nancy Koop, Yaneli Pamatz Arevalo, Oscar Arevalo, Miguel Ruiz, Vicenta Gonzalez, Philip Marks, Cylinda Vannice and Ron Vannice.
Breakfast will be served in the park from 7-10 a.m.
The 3-on-3 basketball tournament includes several brackets, from 10 and under to adult, with each team having three or four players. Each player gets a T-shirt.
Parade check-in starts at 10 a.m. at the corner of Industrial Way and Dawson Street; lineup is at 10:30 a.m., with the procession at 11 on Lakeshore Drive.
After the parade come sales of sloppy joes, and pie and ice cream in the park. A library used book sale is planned, along with children’s story time at 12:30 p.m. and children’s games at 1.
Racing on Lake Pateros (Columbia River) begins after the parade and includes presentation of the colors and the national anthem, said Roger Harnack, an organizer of the watercross races. Racing continues until around 4 or 4:30 p.m.
Pateros is a favorite spot of the racers, he said.
“A lot has to do with Apple Pie Jamboree and the fact that the community welcomes the racers,” he said.
(More on the races is in Sports.)
The Pateros High School volleyball team will offer a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the main pavilion in Memorial Park.
Capping the day is a fireworks show over the river at 10 p.m.
Sunday brings continuation of watercross racing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus vendors in the park all day.
