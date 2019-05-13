OKANOGAN – Applicants are sought for a vacancy on the Okanogan County Board of Equalization.
The board adjusts and equalizes the valuation of real and personal property as valued by the Okanogan County Assessor’s Office.
“The board assures uniform property tax assessments are applied at the local level and may review tax assessments to be certain the assessment for each parcel is fair,” said a county announcement. “The applicant should reside in Okanogan County in the areas of either Omak or Okanogan.”
In Okanogan County, members of the three-member board serve three-year terms. Mileage compensation reimbursement of 50 cents per mile and $50 per meeting are offered.
New members must attend state Department of Revenue educational sessions within a year of appointment. The training usually is scheduled in June in Wenatchee or Spokane.
Board members are appointed by county commissioners.
Those interested in serving should submit a letter of interest to Lanie Johns in the commissioners’ office, 123 N. Fifth Ave., Room 150, Okanogan, WA 98840, or email ljohns@co.okanogan.wa.us.
More information is available at 509-422-7100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.