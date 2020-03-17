OKANOGAN - Applications are sought from people interested in serving on the multi-county special investigations unit as a non-law enforcement community representative.
The unit is made up of law enforcement investigators and command staff from Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties’ sheriff’s offices; Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments, and the Washington State Patrol.
It investigates officer-involved uses of force that result in great bodily harm or death. An agency that is involved is removed from the investigative process, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
The community representative will not serve as an investigator, but instead will assist with review of independent investigative team members’ qualifications, selection of team members and assessing potential conflicts of interest.
Complete duties are in Chapter 139-12 of the Washington Administrative Code.
Applicants must be legal residents of Okanogan County.
Applications are available online at www.okanogansheriff.org. Competed applications may be sent to ocso@co.okanogan.wa.us or mailed to Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, attention Sheriff Tony Hawley, 123 N. Fifth Ave., Room 200, Okanogan, WA 98840.
The first review will be at 3 p.m. April 24. The position is open until filled.
