OMAK – Applicants are being south for a vacant position on the Omak School Board.
The post was vacated Feb. 28 by the resignation of Gary S. George.
Applicants must live within director district No. 4. A description of the district’s boundaries is available from the school district office, be registered voters and U.S. citizens.
The person appointed would fill an unexpired term ending in December 2019. Financial disclosure must be filed with the state Public Disclosure Commission.
