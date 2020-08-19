PATEROS – Applicants are sought to fill a vacancy on the Pateros School Board.
At-large board member Charles R. Miller resigned last month.
Applicants must reside within the Pateros School District, be a U.S. citizens and qualified voters.
Deadline for applying is Aug. 28.
More information is available from the district office, 509-923-2751 Ext. 4 or lehlenbach@pateros.org.
