OLYMPIA — Families are encouraged to complete school meal applications to determine a student’s eligibility for free and reduced-price meals, according to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
School districts across the state are providing free meals to all children up to 18, or older if enrolled in the kindergarten to 12th grade school system, through the end of December 2020, thanks to waivers granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
But once the funds run out at the end of the calendar year, many students will still need access to free or reduced-price meals from their school, said the superintendent’s office.
The application process is simple and confidential. There are no citizenship requirements for participation, and immigration status is not requested or disclosed, said the office.
Information obtained from meal applications is used to determine student eligibility for a number of school programs. In addition, the information drives funding and supports to schools.
Applications can be submitted any time during the school year. Households that experience a change in income because of job loss or other circumstances are encouraged to apply, said state officials.
Students receiving help through temporary assistance for needy families or the supplemental nutrition assistance program/basic food program – along with other students in the same household – automatically qualify for free meals. Children participating in specific Medicaid programs may also qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
Foster children are eligible for free meal benefits.
Students experiencing homelessness, students enrolled in migrant education programs, households taking part in the food distribution program on Indian reservations, and students in Head Start and early childhood and assistance program are eligible for free meals.
