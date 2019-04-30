OKANOGAN - Applicants are sought for an Okanogan County Noxious Weed Control Board position.
The area 4 position represents Conconully and Riverside, and eastward to Ferry County.
The weed program’s goal is to protect all lands and waters in Okanogan County from the devastating influences of non-native noxious weeds, said weed officials.
“We promote control efforts through integrated weed management, focusing on education and prevention as the best control practice,” the board said.
At least four of the voting members need to be engaged in the primary production of agricultural products. Each voting member of the board serves a four-year term.
Board members are not paid, but are compensated for any necessary expenses incurred in the performance of their official duties.
More information is available at 509-422-7165 or the weed office at 1234 S. Second Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.