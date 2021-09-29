OLYMPIA – The state Department of Agriculture is accepting applications from Washington-based entities that lead projects with multiple partners for the 2021 specialty crop multi-state program.
Nearly $10 million is available for the multi-state specialty crop grants, available to benefit specialty crops across several states in the country.
The grants aim to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops by funding collaborative, multi-state projects that address regional or national level issues including food safety, plant pests and disease, research, crop-specific projects addressing common issues, and marketing and promotion.
The program is offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s agricultural marketing service. Specialty crops include fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops (including floriculture).
Applications are at on the service’s website.
Grant awards will range from $250,000 to $1 million per project and projects may last up to three years, said the state department. Specialty crop producer associations and groups, other state agencies, tribal government entities, universities, non-profit groups, and other stakeholder groups and organizations are eligible to apply.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Nov. 4. Proposals must be submitted electronically to scmp@agr.wa.gov.
