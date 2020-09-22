OMAK - The Economic Alliance Infrastructure Committee is accepting applications for the 0.09 tax prioritization process for 2021.
The process ranks community and economic development/public infrastructure projects within Okanogan County.
Okanogan County’s public facilities fund (0.09 percent sales and use tax rebate) is allocated for rural communities and eligible entities, and is limited to incorporated cities and tribes within Okanogan County.
There’s a moratorium on funding projects out of the fund, but the county commissioners and Economic Alliance still feel there is value in prioritizing and ranking community and economic development projects.
The Economic Alliance coordinates the application and review process on an annual basis and provides the Okanogan County commissioners with a prioritized master list of economic and community development projects.
Applications are available on the Economic Alliance website at www.economic-alliance.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.