OLYMPIA – Beginning Dec. 1, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife will begin accepting grant applications for volunteer projects that benefit the state’s fish and wildlife resources and the public’s enjoyment of them.
The department anticipates having approximately $867,000 available for grants funded through the state’s aquatic land enhancement account for projects occurring between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2023.
Applicants should be aware that the program may see its funding reduced or eliminated as part of budget reductions because of decreased state revenues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, said department officials.
The final amount available will be subject to legislative appropriation and won’t be finalized until the 2021 legislative session.
The program funds five major types of projects, although other project types may be considered, said the department. Project types include habitat restoration, scientific research/citizen science, public education and outreach, facility development and artificial fish production.
Eligible applicants are individuals, non-profit organizations, schools and universities, tribes and political subdivisions of the state such as conservation districts. For-profit businesses, and state and federal agencies are not eligible.
Funds are provided on a cost-reimbursement basis and may not be used for staff salaries, wages, stipends or benefits. Grantees are required to follow state purchasing rules and report on their progress quarterly.
More information os at https://wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/habitat-recovery/alea. The application period ends Feb. 28, 2021.
