OKANOGAN – Appointments are no longer needed for people wanting to adopt cats or drop them off at the Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter.
The shelter was closed when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, then was open by appointment only.
Officials said the shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Those visiting must wear masks.
“There may be a little wait if too many people are in the shelter,” said volunteer organization. “Thank you for all your patience during the appointment times. We have to keep the cats safe. They can get COVID from us but we cannot get it from them.”
