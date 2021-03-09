OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking anyone who has purchased Marimo moss balls from any retailer for their aquarium to inspect the plants for invasive zebra mussels.
Last week, the U.S. Geological Survey released a public report of potential invasive mussels detected in shipments of “Betta Buddy” brand Marimo moss balls at a Seattle Petco. State Department of Fish and Wildlife enforcement officers investigated the report, removed 56 Marimo moss balls and visually confirmed the presence of at least 12 zebra mussels.
Once alerted, several other states have reported the presence of both live and dead zebra mussels at other retailers. As additional zebra mussel reports were coming in, authorities learned that PetSmart has also sold moss balls and the Marimo brand nationwide.
The department notified both Petco and PetSmart of the inadvertent distribution of the invasive species, and the retailers quickly pulled the product from shelves nationwide and placed them in quarantine. The retailers are working with the department and other agencies to address the threat.
Zebra mussel is a prohibited aquatic invasive species in Washington state that, if established in local waters, would be capable of causing significant infrastructure and environmental damage.
Quagga and zebra mussels can clog pipes and mechanical systems of industrial plants, utilities, locks and dams. If invasive mussels take hold in Washington, officials estimate it would cost more than $100 million each year to keep Washington’s power and water infrastructure running, in addition to causing catastrophic ecological damage.
Two methods for the aquarium owner to safely dispose of the moss ball(s) are:
-Remove the moss ball(s) and place in a plastic bag. Put the bag in the freezer and leave for at least 24 hours. After that, the moss ball(s) can be disposed of in the trash.
-Place moss ball(s) in boiling water for at least one full minute. After that, the moss ball(s) can be disposed of in the trash.
-For aquarium species and accessories, collect the fish and plants, and place them in another container. Dispose of the water in a sink or toilet. All municipal wastewater is treated to kill all pathogens, and septic tanks are fully self-contained underground.
Carefully use water that is 140 degrees to flush and coat all the tank and accessory surfaces. Another water change is recommended within a week. Continue to monitor the tank for any unusual aquatic growth.
One-third cup of unscented household bleach per gallon of water can be used as a disinfectant in lieu of high-temperature water. Allow the aquarium, substrate, rocks, decor and filter media to soak in the bleach water solution for 10-15 minutes. Rinse.
When resetting the aquarium, dispose of the previously used filter media and replace with new media. Finish by using a dechlorinating product to neutralize any residual chlorine prior to reintroducing aquatic life.
People who think their aquarium may be carrying invasive mussels are asked to use online reporting options at the Washington Invasives app or online reporting form.
