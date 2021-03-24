OKANOGAN – An Arbor Day tree planting will be at 11 a.m. April 30 at the Central Valley Sports Complex.
The public works department is working with Virginia Grainger Elementary School on a live stream of the planting, the city council learned during its March 16 Zoom meeting.
In other business, the council:
-Accepted the Second Avenue sidewalk project as complete.
-Acknowledged two new business in the city, T and S Homegoods and Bedrock Industries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.