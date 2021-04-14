OLYMPIA — The White House Office of Management and Budget has decided to withdraw its approval of the sale of National Archives and Records Administration’s Seattle facility.
The Trump administration had proposed selling the facility and relocating records elsewhere.
“I applaud the enduring commitment and hard work Washington’s congressional delegation, tribal communities, historical and cultural groups, and many others have undertaken for over a year to keep our state’s archival treasures accessible and local,” said Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman.
“However, the effort to ensure these records remain local and accessible is not over,” she said. “I encourage Congress to work with OMB on a permanent solution to keep these records in Washington, as well as with NARA and communities throughout our region on ways we can improve archive storage and preserve our state’s historical records for generations to come. It is imperative these groups are engaged and included in all future discussions.”
Washington State Archives, a division of the Wyman’s office, continues to be a partner with NARA “with the common goal to protect and preserve government records. We look forward to furthering our joint collaboration to preserve Pacific Northwest history,” said Wyman.
In early January, Washington, Oregon, more than two dozen, tribal entities and communities, and nine historic preservation and community groups filed a lawsuit against the federal government for proceeding with plans to sell the Seattle Archives building and ship irreplaceable, undigitized records to archive centers in Kansas City, Mo., and Riverside, Calif.
The Colville Confederated Tribes were among those joining the suit.
The Seattle facility hosts tribal and treaty records, Chinese Exclusion Act case files, records regarding internment of Japanese Americans during World War II and other records.
“Relocation of these documents would hinder the Colville tribes’ ability to access documents that are crucial to the tribes’ legal and political history and vital to the assertion of tribal rights,” the tribe said in January.
“It is imperative that the Colville tribes has access to its history,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston when the suit was filed. “These records tell the story of our people and allow us to assert our rights even today. It is our obligation to preserve them and pass them along to the generations to come.”
He said the federal government is mandated to consult with tribes on matters that might negatively impact them, and that did not happen with the sale proposal.
In October 2020, federal officials bundled a dozen “high value assets” around the country, including the Seattle building and others, with the goal of selling them to a single real estate developer, according to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
Log In
