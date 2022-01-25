WASHINGTON, D.C. – Several area school districts are getting a share of $88 million in American Rescue plan broadband grants.
The funding comes via the Federal Communications Commission’s emergency connectivity fund, which commits federal funds to support schools and libraries in providing digital tools and services to communities harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even before the pandemic, access to high-speed Internet was absolutely vital to any student trying to get a high-quality education,” said U.S. Sen. Patty Murray. “This funding will help make sure students in every part of Washington state will have the tools they need to learn.
“Every child deserves the very best education we can offer them, but that’s not possible without access to high-speed Internet.”
Grants range from more than $6.4 million to the Highline School District in Seattle to $1,724.80 to the Lamont School District.
Area districts getting grants are Omak, $397,566.30; Okanogan, $130,458.01; Inchelium, $70,271.41; Curlew, $68,570.93; Nespelem, $31,523.90; Oroville, $21,375; Republic, $18,686, and Curlew, $8,619.97.
