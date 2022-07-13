OMAK — Omak High School’s agriculture education program recently was voted the outstanding program of the year by the Washington Association of Agriculture Educators.
The program also was named the top program in District 7.
Instructors Elaine Lewis and Paul Quick plan to attend the National Association of Agriculture Educators if the program is selected as western region winner. The outstanding middle/secondary school agriculture education program award furthers the national organization’s goal to promote outstanding programs in agricultural education and effectively communicate success stories.
Melissa Raunch, Okanogan agriculture instructor, was awarded the NAAE “Teachers Turn the Key” scholarship.
Agricultural education is continually faced with a shortage of qualified teachers, said Lewis. Unless those who have been trained enter and remain in the profession for a period of several years, the shortage of qualified teachers will prevail.
The national organization offers the scholarship as a means of encouraging young teachers to remain in the profession and to encourage and recognize participation in professional activities. Raunch will attend the national convention in December in Las Vegas to receive specialized training, according to Lewis’ announcement.
Adam Corum, agriculture instructor at Bridgeport High School, was awarded the outstanding service award for the state. NAAE recognizes current and retired NAAE members who have made significant contributions to agricultural education at the state, regional and national levels.
One recipient from each of the six NAAE regions will be recognized with a plaque at the 2022 NAAE convention in Las Vegas.
WAAE recognizes organizations, agribusiness companies and others who have given outstanding support to agricultural education with the outstanding cooperation award. This year, Okanogan Eagles No. 3004 received the District 7 award.
In addition, Lewis was named District 7 outstanding teacher. The program distinguishes NAAE members who are conducting the highest quality agricultural education programs.
The award recognizes leadership in civic, community, agriculture/agribusiness and professional activities. Outstanding agricultural educators are innovators and catalysts for student success in agricultural education, the announcement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.