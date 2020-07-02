OLYMPIA – Several area projects are getting state Department of Ecology grants and loans for clean water projects.
The money is part of $216 million in grants and loans that could support more than 2,300 jobs and improve water quality for communities across the state, said the department.
Projects in Tonasket, Pateros, Twisp, Winthrop, Grand Coulee, Republic and Almira will receive funding.
The Perfect Passage stormwater treatment improvements in Tonasket has been offered a $338,000 loan from the clean water state revolving fund facility program. The request was for more than $1.35 million.
The city’s stormwater system cannot convey runoff flows and does not provide any treatment to stormwater, according to the project proposal. That has led to detrimental impacts to water quality in the Okanogan River.
Under the proposed project, the city would install a new, larger stormwater conveyance system along Highway 97, plus pre-treatment of the water. It would be coordinated with future funding opportunities to complete the city’s proposed Highway 97 road reconstruction project, said the proposal.
Pateros is being offered $192,810 through a preconstruction forgivable loan of $96,405 and a preconstruction standard loan of $96,405.
Updates are needed to the city’s wastewater facility plan, which is out of date and does not reflect the city’s current wastewater treatment facility, said the proposal. The city has experienced changes in flows into the plant, which has led to challenges to treatment processes and has reduced effluent quality with impacts to the Columbia River.
Also, the city’s sanitary sewer collection system is old and leaking, which causes contamination to the groundwater and the city’s sole source of drinking water, according to the funding proposal.
Twisp has been offered $3.455 million for a collection system, lift station and biosolids improvements. Funding would be through a hardship grant of more than $1.08 million, forgivable loan of $206,125, standard loan of $1.96 million, preconstruction loan of $206,125.
According to the proposal, the town is experiencing failures throughout its existing collection system and lift station No. 2 while also dealing with a buildup of biosolids from limited winter storage capacity.
The project will address the issues and protect the water quality of the Twisp and Methow rivers by repairing the failing sewer collection system, upgrading lift station No. 2 and replacing dewatering equipment at the treatment plant.
Winthrop was offered $100,000 in a forgivable principal loan and $100,000 in a standard loan for a wastewater facility and general sewer plan.
The plan would evaluate the town’s wastewater treatment facility and collection system’s ability to meet the town’s current and future needs by identifying and prioritizing deficiencies, and planning for upgrades necessary to rectify the deficiencies.
The proposal said the plan will be a useful tool in addressing capacity and operational issues, and is a necessary step in obtaining funding and regulatory approval for improvements.
Grand Coulee was offered $111,000, through a preconstruction forgivable loan of $55,500 and a preconstruction loan of $55,500, for a wastewater facility plan to evaluate the existing wastewater treatment facility’s ability to meet the city’s current and future needs.
The plan will provide the city with an outline to address regulatory requirements, capacity and operational needs. Completion of the plan is a necessary for obtaining funding and regulatory approval for treatment plant improvements, according to the proposal.
In Republic, the President’s Bowl stormwater management plan was offered a $31,518 loan. The funding request was for $126,071.
Stormwater in the President’s Bowl area discharges into the city sewer system, overloading the wastewater treatment plant with flows exceeding the plant’s permitted capacity by nearly five times, according to the proposal.
If not addressed, overflow and/or catastrophic failure of the lagoon dikes will occur, discharging raw sewage into the Sanpoil River, according to the proposal. Stormwater management planning is needed to evaluate and implement improvements needed to collect, treat and discharge stormwater in the President’s Bowl area.
Almira has been offered two loans, totaling $50,000, for a general system plan to survey all sewer system manholes, lift station and related features.
The Department of Ecology also offered Oroville Housing Authority $97,829 in a forgivable loan and a low-interest loan to remove an old septic system and connect to the City of Oroville’s sewer system.
State funding will complement funding from other agencies to fully fund the project, said the department.
Goal of the project is to avoid contamination of Tonasket Creek, which occasionally floods the current septic system’s drain field. Tonasket Creek drains to the Okanogan River.
Two local projects were turned down for funding:
-Okanogan Conservation District’s request for $242,173 to restore 1.2 acres of riparian area and 600 feet of steelhead spawning habitat in Loup Loup Creek and address water quality issues leading to harmful algae blooms and fish die-offs in Palmer Lake.
-Foster Creek Conservation District’s request for $247,875 for a Douglas County soil and water health program.
