OMAK – New bucking chutes are coming to the Omak Stampede Arena.
The Omak City Council approved purchase of chutes from WW Livestock Systems during the Oct. 18 meeting. The cost is $59,324.19.
Delivery is expected to take about six months. Omak Stampede Inc., which leases the arena from the city, will provide volunteer labor to offset the cost of installation to ensure the purchase and installation stay under $80,000, the council learned.
Money is coming from the hotel-motel tax fund.
Purchase is subject to the city staff confirming that the WW Livestock Systems quote is the lowest of three received.
Other companies providing quotes were Priefert Rodeo and Ranch Equipment, Mount Pleasant, Texas, $62,625.03, and Hi-Hog Farm and Ranch Equipment Ltd., Calgary, Alberta, $60,754.
In other business, the council:
-Approved an extension of engineering services with Gray and Osborne engineers. The Yakima company will provide engineering services through Dec. 31, 2022.
-Approved a contract with PumpTech, Bellevue, for the Okoma well pump project. The firm will remove the pump and well column so another contractor can perform a video assessment and provide the city a recommendation on possible refurbishing.
PumpTech will the replace the pump and well column.
The cost is $15,000 plus tax.
The pump was shut down in 1997 or 1999, but put into emergency service prior to 2018.
-Approved an amendment to the city water system plan.
-Learned Building Official Tyler Wells passed the test to become a certified commercial plans examiner.
-Learned the police department’s new Tasers and body cameras have arrived.
-Learned a budget workshop was planned for Oct. 25.
-Learned no applications had been received for a vacant position on the council. The position was vacated when Walt Womack resigned late last summer.
-Learned a library board position and two planning commission positions are vacant.
