OKANOGAN - The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office made 1,499 arrests during 2019, down by more than 100 from the previous year.
Year-end statistics for 2019 were released last week by Sheriff Tony Hawley.
In 2018, the sheriff’s office made 1,616 arrests, or 117 more than last year. The low for the past several years came in 2015, with 1,176 arrests.
Last year, October was the busiest month for arrests, with 75. May came in second, with 71.
A breakdown by month includes:
-January, 55 arrests; 31 felonies, 67 misdemeanors, four other.
-February, 35 arrests; 32 felonies, 44 misdemeanors, four other.
-March, 57 arrests; 28 felonies, 58 misdemeanors, six other.
-April, 63 arrests; 35 felonies, 72 misdemeanors, nine other.
-May, 71 arrests; 29 felonies, 83 misdemeanors, seven other.
-June, 64 arrests; 52 felonies, 89 misdemeanors, two other.
-July, 58 arrests; 39 felonies, 60 misdemeanors, nine other.
-August, 67 arrests; 34 felonies, 105 misdemeanors, three other.
-September, 58 arrests; 56 felonies, 90 misdemeanors, three other.
-October, 75 arrests; 67 felonies, 61 misdemeanors, five other.
-November, 65 arrests; 51 felonies, 64 misdemeanors, five other.
-December, 64 arrests; 55 felonies, 66 misdemeanors, three other.
In 2018, May saw the most arrests at 96.
The sheriff’s office handled 7,967 incidents in 2019, up from 7,633 in 2018. Looking at statistics since 2013, the sheriff’s office handled the most incidents - 8,462 - in 2014.
Among the incidents handled by the sheriff’s office are 94 injury accidents, up from 81 in 2018; 115 animal abuse calls, up from 75; three arson reports, down from seven; 359 assaults, down from 379; 228 burglaries, down from 265; 21 child abuse reports, up from 13; 15 Child Protective Services referrals, up from zero; 10 drownings, up from five; 118 drug calls, down from 177; 47 wildland fires, up from 46; 139 fraud reports, up from 112; 185 harassment complaints, up from 127; 41 homicide responses, up from seven; three hypothermia reports, up from zero; six injured persons, up from two; 87 juvenile problems, up from 51; 139 malicious mischief calls, up from 117; six pornography calls, up from two; 29 rapes, up from three; nine search and rescue responses, down from 18; 44 sex offenses, down from 52; 10 stabbings, up from eight; 141 suicidal person calls, up from 102; 18 attempted suicides, down from 20; 68 vehicle thefts, up from 57; 285 miscellaneous thefts, down from 314; 97 vehicle prowls, up from 84.
Telephone calls to 911 accounted for a quarter of the phone traffic in and out of the sheriff’s office in 2019.
Incoming 911 calls totaled 21,064, while total calls were 83,188. Of those that were not 911 calls, 40,496 were incoming, 20,257 were outgoing and 1,171 were internal.
In 2018, the dispatch center fielded 86,474 phone calls. Among those were 21,881 calls to 911 and 64,593 administrative calls.
Incoming calls in 2018 totaled 64,027, with 42,146 of them being administrative. Outgoing calls numbered 17,903, all of them administrative, while there were 4,544 internal calls.
The sheriff’s office, which dispatches for several police, fire and emergency medical services agencies, dispatched personnel for 31,020 incidents in 2019, down from 31,604 the previous year.
Of the total for 2019, 25,224 were for law enforcement, 4,075 were EMS and 1,465 were for fire agencies.
In other recent years, incidents dispatched totaled 29,677 in 2017, 30,312 in 2016, 29,255 in 2015, 28,392 in 2014 and 27,400 in 2013.
May 2019 was the busiest month, with 3,068 incidents dispatched.
