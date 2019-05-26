OKANOGAN - A pair of community art projects was proposed to the city council during its May 21 meeting.
Doug Woodrow, representing the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce, presented the proposals. The projects were referred to the council street committee for recommendation.
The first, which would be funded by the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce, would involve a life-sized cow statue with images by frontier photographer Frank S. Matsura on it. The statue would be placed at the Okanogan Market IGA store, 310 S. Second Ave.
The second is proposed for the pedestrian side of the Oak Street bridge. Stainless steel salmon sculptures are proposed.
Dan Brown, artist and Okanogan School District art teacher, would spearhead the projects.
In other business, the council:
-Learned the swimming pool was filled earlier in the week. Staff training is planned this week. The pool will be open for several hours June 1 during Okanogan Days and will open for the season June 7, the last day of school in the Okanogan district.
-Learned the south end water system improvement project is progressing.
-Set an open record hearing for 7 p.m. June 4 on the city planning commission’s recommendation on general sidewalk use. The proposed ordinance addresses acceptable uses of sidewalks, width, items that may be placed on sidewalks and clearances for fire service items such as hydrants.
-Approved an agreement with the state Department of Transportation for street striping.
-Agreed to pay Fogle Pump and Supply Inc. $4,428.41 for Murray Street pump and motor repair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.