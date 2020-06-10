OLYMPIA – A dead Asian giant hornet found in late May has been confirmed as a mated queen.
“If she started a nest, it will not survive without her,” said the state Department of Agriculture. “This is effectively one colony down for 2020.”
On May 27, a resident near Custer found the dead hornet while walking on a roadway. A photo of the insect was reported using the department’s online hornet watch report form. The next day, department entomologists concluded that the photo appeared to show an Asian giant hornet.
The insect was collected and submitted for laboratory testing the same day. State and federal labs confirmed it as an Asian giant hornet on May 29.
The hornet was detected near the location of a suspected Asian giant hornet bee kill in 2019.
The first find of the year in the United States came just days after the British Columbian government confirmed its first detection of the year in Canada near Langley, B.C. That specimen was initially reported to authorities on May 15.
Asian giant hornet is the world’s largest hornet and a predator of honeybees and other insects. A small group of Asian giant hornets can kill an entire honeybee hive in a matter of hours.
A report of one last December near Blaine and a second specimen in the same area were the first confirmed sightings of Asian giant hornet in the United States.
The hornets aren’t typically aggressive toward humans, but do pose a threat. Their sting is more dangerous than those of local bees and wasps, and can cause severe pain, swelling, necrosis and, in rare cases, even death. Anyone who is allergic to bee or wasp stings should not approach or attempt to trap Asian giant hornets, said department officials.
