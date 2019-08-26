NESPELEM – People in the Nespelem area are on alert after an attempted abduction Aug. 19.
A second suspicious incident was reported after that in Elmer City.
According to a Colville Tribal Police Department announcement, the suspect “was described as a male subject, possibly Native or Hispanic and had an odor of intoxicants emitting from his person.”
He man was last seen walking toward the Old HUD area near town.
“Police have searched the area and have been unable to locate the suspect,” tribal police said.
No other details were released.
In the second incident, an Elmer City woman posted on social media that she was babysitting when her dog ran to the door barking. She found a white man with blond hair tinkering with the screen door handle. As she approached, he returned to his pickup truck and left.
No information was available from the tribe about the incident.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said the incident was not reported to his office.
