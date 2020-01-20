OMAK - An attempted break-in was reported Jan. 15 at the Omak Stampede ticket office 421 E. Stampede Drive.
A burglary was reported Dec. 26 at the office and other buildings near the rodeo arena, with laptops and other items taken. Two people were arrested in that incident.
Omak Police Chief Jeff Koplin said the Jan. 15 incident involved someone removing a screen from a window and also trying to get in a ticket window.
The building’s secluded location next to the arena in East Side Park makes it a target for burglars, he said.
Police are investigating.
His officers also are looking into a series of vehicle prowls last week during the cold snap.
