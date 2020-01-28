OSOYOOS, B.C. - A Wenatchee attorney is accused of attempting to smuggle weapons into Canada across the U.S.-Canadian border at Osoyoos.
Shawn Bertram Jensen, an elder law attorney in Wenatchee, faces eight criminal charges in a Penticton court, Canadian media outlets reported.
He charged with false of deceptive statement regarding import of goods, smuggling goods into Canada, possession of a firearm without a license and/or registration, possession of non-firearm unauthorized, two charges in relation to occupying a vehicle knowing that a firearm, etc., was present, and a charge of possessing loaded/unloaded ammunition in relation to a prohibited or restricted firearm, according to media reports.
He is suspected of attempting to smuggle a Colt AR-25 SP1 restricted rifle and a Ruger .22-caliber restricted handgun into Canada, contrary to section 159 of the Customs Act.
Jensen also allegedly had three over-capacity rifle magazines in his possession.
An arraignment hearing is set for Feb. 5.
According to Jensen’s profile on Linkedin, he has more than 30 years of human resources and litigation experience, including as a trial attorney and former trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. The profile lists him as an associate attorney with Thomason Justice (now Valor Law Group) in Pateros, and as an attorney in Wenatchee.
