WENATCHEE – Paula Arno Martinez, Wenatchee, has been named to a five-year term on the Wenatchee Valley College board of trustees.
She attended her first board meeting Oct. 21.
“I want to be more involved in local community issues and am passionate about working with students,” said Arno Martinez. “Knowing that the college is a Hispanic-serving institution, I wanted to lend my support.”
Arno Martinez is an attorney and co-founded the Arno Martinez Law Firm PLLC, with her wife and fellow attorney Vanessa Arno Martinez. She practices immigration law exclusively.
She is from Houston and has lived in Wenatchee for six years.
Paula Arno Martinez serves as national president of Kappa Delta Chi Sorority Inc., a Latina founded non-profit group focused on community service. She is also a member of the Latino/a Bar Association of Washington and the National Lawyers Guild Wenatchee Chapter.
She previously served on the City of Wenatchee Diversity Council and as a commissioner for the Washington Commission on Hispanic Affairs. She has worked for the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, Colectiva Legal del Pueblo and Rios and Cruz P.S.
She received her bachelor's degree at the University of Texas at San Antonio and her juris doctorate at Texas Southern University.
Arno Martinez fills the position left vacant by June Darling in September after serving 10 years as a board member.
