OKANOGAN – Craig Attwood, Okanogan city clerk-treasurer for nearly 14 years, is retiring at the end of the month.
He joined the city July 1, 2007, after Ralph Malone left to become Omak city administrator.
“I was fortunate to work for mayors and council who allowed me to do the job,” he said. “I have been part of many wonderful projects and happenings in my tenure. Lots of good memories moving forward.”
Mayor Jon Culp said the city is advertising for Attwood’s successor. Applications close Dec. 18 for the job that pays $4,800-$6,200 per month, depending on experience.
Applicants must have a high school diploma and any combination equivalent to a bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, business administration, public administration, economics or a related field. Five years of increasingly responsible professional-level experience may be substituted. Municipal government financial experience is preferred.
Before joining the city, Attwood was a longtime accountant with Cates and Erb Logging and Construction.
Michael Blake, then the mayor, said the city received 15 applications for the position. Seven applicants were interviewed.
Attwood, a native of Tonasket who still lives there, is married to Tonasket city clerk Alice Attwood.
Besides working for Cates and Erb, Attwood has been an adjunct faculty member at Wenatchee Valley College at Omak. He taught a variety of business classes, including accounting, introduction to business and math.
