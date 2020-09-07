MAZAMA – An Auburn woman died the evening of Sept. 6 when the motorcycle on which she was riding collided with another vehicle on Highway 20 just west of the Silver Star closure gate.
Megan J. Harris, 27, died at the scene, said the Washington State Patrol.
Driver Devin J. Harris, 35, Seattle, was eastbound at 7:15 p.m. at milepost 171 and following a car driven by Brandon L. Kindred, 25, Twisp. Kindred attempted to make a left-hand turn into a pullout and Devin Harris pulled out to go around Kindred’s car on the left side, the patrol said.
The motorcycle struck the rear of Kindred’s car as it was turning.
The motorcycle came to rest in the eastbound lane, while the car came to rest in the westbound ditch.
Devin Harris was injured and was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital, Wenatchee.
Both motorcycle riders were wearing helmets.
Kindred, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.
The patrol attributed the accident to following too close.
