OLYMPIA – The Almira School District was scolded by the Washington State Auditor’s Office for the way it put a levy request on the Feb. 11, 2020, ballot.
The audit report, published July 22, covers the period from Sept. 1, 2019, to Aug. 31, 2020.
Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6362, passed in 2018, modified basic education funding requirements to ensure districts’ local revenues are used only for enriching the state’s statutory program of basic education. One requirement is that districts submit such levies to voters, but first must demonstrate how they will spend levy revenues and then obtain approval from the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
The expenditure plan must be completed and approved by the superintendent’s office before the measure can be placed on the ballot, said the audit report.
The requirement became effective for levies placed on ballots after Jan. 1, 2020.
Almira School District placed an enrichment levy on the Feb. 11, 2020, ballot but did not obtain state approval first, according to a finding in the audit report.
The district was aware of the requirement, but officials said they were told by the state office that the requirement would not apply to the levy request.
Almira School District placed the levy request on the ballot in Grant and Lincoln counties “after communicating the request to local patrons specifically outlining how proposed funds would be utilized,” said the district’s response “The district has and will be tracking expenditures for the 2021 and 2022 collection years and has since received an approval” from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
The measure passed with 76.14 percent of voters saying yes, according to results from the two counties’ auditor’s offices. The district sought $215,000 per year for collection in 2021 and 2022.
According to the audit report, because the district did not create a levy expenditure plan, the public cannot be assured the proceeds will be spent for allowable enrichment activities.
The auditor’s office recommended the district:
-Ensure there is approval from the superintendent’s office of an expenditure plan.
-Work with the state office and conduct additional legal review to determine if further actions, such as repayment of the levy, are necessary or required by state law.
-Hold a public hearing on the findings within 30 days of issuance of the audit report.
The auditor’s office said it would review corrective action taken during its next regular audit.
