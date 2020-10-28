OLYMPIA – The Washington State Auditor’s Office has scolded Ferry County for its bookkeeping during calendar year 2019.
In an audit report with finding released Oct. 19, the auditor said the county did not have adequate internal controls to ensure compliance with federal procurement, and suspension and debarment requirements.
At issue was work done with funding from the Federal Highway Administration that was passed through the state Department of Transportation. No monetary amount was questioned.
During fiscal year 2019, the county spent $365,421 in federal grant money on 13 projects, according to the audit report.
Federal regulations require recipients to establish and follow internal controls to ensure compliance with program requirements. The controls include understanding grant requirements and monitoring the effectiveness of established controls, said the auditor.
Regulations also require recipients to have effective controls over purchasing activities and to follow their own documented procurement procedures, which much reflect the most restrictive of applicable state, local and federal regulations. The procedures must conform to federal procurements requirements.
“The county did not have or establish written procurement procedures, as required,” said the audit report. “Nor did it have effective controls to ensure that purchases of road signs over $10,000 were formally bid, as required by state law, being the most restrictive threshold.”
Federal regulations prohibit recipients from contracting with parties suspended or barred from doing business with the federal government. Whenever the county contracts for goods and services that are expected to equal or exceed $25,000, paid all or in part with federal funds, it must verify the vendor’s status, said the auditor.
“The county’s controls were not effective to ensure it complied with federal suspension and debarment requirements,” said the audit report.
The county did not obtain written certification from the contractor, insert a clause in the contract or review the federal suspension/debarment list for one of three vendors examined and to which it paid $135,578 for road signs. The vendor was not suspended or debarred, so costs for the payments were not questioned.
According to the auditor’s office, a similar situation was noted as a finding in 2018.
The audit report said the county did not dedicate necessary time and resources to establish procedures to conform to federal regulations, as recommended in 2018, nor was the county aware of the state requirement to use formal bidding for purchases exceeding the $10,000 threshold.
In addition, the public works department wasn’t aware the suspension and debarment requirements applied to purchases exceeding $25,000.
In its response, the county wrote that on May 26, it established written procedures for procurement “that we thought conformed to federal procurement requirements per the recommendation of our prior audit.”
The signs in question were purchased before the audit recommendation was made and the policy written.
“The county will redo the procurement policy to bring it into compliance as well as create a checklist for purchases to ensure compliance with federal procurement and suspension and debarment requirements,” said the response. “We also plan on doing additional training for current employees and train new employees when hired.”
