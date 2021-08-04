OMAK – Aviation fuel has been in short supply at the Omak Municipal Airport in recent weeks, prompting the city to redirect some operations to other sources.
Omak’s airport isn’t the only one having trouble with supplies. Grant County International Airport, Moses Lake, and other facilities in eastern Washington have experienced similar problems.
“We have been dealing with this since the fires began,” said Omak City Administrator Todd McDaniel. “We have a capacity of 15,000 gallons for Jet A” fuel.
Omak’s fuel supply supports based aircraft and also supplies off-airport operations,” he said.
So far, the airport hasn’t run out, but it has had to redirect some users.
“We have been in contact with Okanogan (County) Emergency Management and the state to help ensure fuel availability,” McDaniel said.
The shortage apparently has to do with a shortage of drivers to deliver the fuel and not a supply problem.
National media report shortages across the West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.