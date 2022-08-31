Three locals selected as award finalists
OKANOGAN — Three Okanogan County locals have been selected as finalists in the North Central Washington Tech Alliance’s 2022 Innovator Awards.
Patty Oliver, of PK’s Culinary out of Grand Coulee, Laura Wommack, with the Mansfield School District, and Kaitlyn Thornton, with Washington State University and from Tonasket, were three of the 15 finalists selected.
The finalists will meet at an award luncheon on Sept. 21 at the Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave., where winners for the five categories will be selected. These include Entrepreneur of the Year, for which Oliver is a finalist, STEM Champion of the Year, of which Wommack is competing, and STEM College Student Innovator of the Year, of which Thornton has been selected as a finalist.
The other two categories are the Newcomer in Technology award and Future Technology Leader of the Year award.
Over $6,500 in scholarships will go towards the education or classroom of the winners in the three education-based categories while the two business-focused awardees will receive complimentary business memberships to the tech alliance and a year of promotion.
A full list of finalists and descriptions of the awards and categories can be found on www.ncwtech.org.
Tech Alliance has new office at Pybus
WENATCHEE — North Central Washington Tech Alliance announced they have relocated their main headquarters to Pybus Public Market.
Their previous office was located at The Mercantile on Wenatchee Avenue, in Wenatchee. That location was the “perfect place” for the organization to both grow and contract during the pandemic.
“NCW Tech Alliance is grateful to have had a home at the Mercantile the past three years. Now that our non-profit is back to hosting frequent in-person events and programs, being at Pybus and adjacent to a large event venue is the perfect spot” said Jenny Rojanasthien, Executive Director of NCW Tech Alliance.
As part of the move, the organization will be hosting an open house on Sept. 7 from 3-6 p.m. at the new location, 3 North Worthen Street, in Wenatchee.
Office hours at the Pybus location will be Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We’re available to meet community members anytime during office hours,” Rojanasthien said.
Omak man involved in accident, uninjured
CHELAN — A two car accident along Highway 97 on Aug. 24 near the Hugo Road intersection, near milepost 239, resulted in one fatality.
The deceased, Steven King, 75, is from Richland, and was driving southbound on 97 when he pulled to the righthand shoulder to make a U-turn, according to the Washington State Patrol report.
The primary patrolman, Tristin Parton, says in the report that King then attempted to make the illegal U-turn, which is when he struck another vehicle, also driving southbound.
George Menard, 68, from Omak, was the driver of the vehicle struck by King. Menard was uninjured, according to the report.
King was in a Can-Am Spyder, a 3-wheeled motorcycle, and Menard was in a Dodge Dakota pickup. King had a helmet on and Menard was wearing his seatbelt.
The road was blocked for just over 3 hours before being cleared.
SBA deadline nears for non-profit loans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Private, non-profit organizations on the Colville Indian Reservation have until Sept. 21 to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans for economic injury caused by 2021 wildfires.
Loans are offered for fires that occurred from July 12 to Aug. 8, 2021, said Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s disaster field operations center-west.
Private non-profit organizations that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance.
More information is at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ or from SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Applications sought for pageant
OMAK — The Miss America Organization is now accepting applications for the next Miss East Cascades and Miss East Cascades Outstanding Teen competitions taking place in December this year.
Girls ages 13-26 can compete in the two competitions with a minor overlap in age ranges. Other criteria, like being a US citizen, can be found on the missamerica.org website.
The organization offers leadership skills, friendships, and over $100,000 in scholarships every year through the competition.
The Miss East Cascades competition covers Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, and Okanogan counties.
Fires close some trails, camps
SEDRO WOOLEY — Park officials have closed all trails and camps entering the park complex at Hannegan Pass Trailhead, in the eastern portion of North Cascades National Park. Closures include Copper Loop, up to the junction of Big Beaver Trail, and all camps between the Boundary and Stillwell camps.
Multiple fires were active in the Chilliwack area in the park following recent storms in the area. They were originally detected late Tuesday evening last week.
Firefighters are assessing the fires for opportunities to safely engage.
Credit service awards state organizations
SPOKANE — The Northwest Farm Credit Services’ Local Advisory Committee awarded $1 million to state organizations throughout Washington and part of Idaho.
Those organizations receiving funds include the Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center in Wenatchee and the Dollars for Scholars program, which operates within the state and nationwide.
Donations are made with recommendations from the advisory committees, who act as a liaison between the service and the communities in which they operate.
Chronicle modifies office hours
OMAK — The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle has modified its office hours to accommodate customers better.
Beginning Sept. 1, the newspaper will change to a four-day work week. The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Chronicle will also cease publication of “The Bottomline” shopper as of Sept. 1, 2022.
