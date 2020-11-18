Men accused of entering home, eating animal crackers
OKANOGAN – Theft and burglary charges were filed Nov. 12 against two men accused of entering an Okanogan home and eating animal crackers belonging to the resident.
Oscar Ryan Pakootas, 23, and Elijah Louie-Stanger, 26, were charged in Okanogan County Superior Court with residential burglary and third-degree theft.
Bail was set at $10,000 for Pakootas and $25,000 for Louie-Stanger during Nov. 9 preliminary hearings before Judge Chris Culp. The county’s contract defender was appointed to represent both men.
Both were arrested Nov. 6 by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. A report by Deputy Michael Blake accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
Blake responded at 12:25 a.m. Nov. 6 to a report by Fausto Montalvo-Gasper that two men he did not know were in his living room, the report said.
When the deputy arrived, looked through a window and could see two men inside. He motioned to one, Pakootas, to come to the door. The other man remained on the couch, the report said.
“I asked Oscar what they were doing there,” said the report. “He told me they were just chillin’. I asked him if he knew who lived there and he told me no.”
Pakootas was handcuffed.
Blake then contact the other man, later identified as Louie-Stanger, who was eating animal crackers, and handcuffed him, the report said.
At that point, Montalvo-Gasper came out of a bedroom, where he had been hiding. He told the deputy he did not know the men.
Blake’s report said the men’s actions and movements indicated they were under the influence of drugs.
Sgt. Tait Everett arrived and asked Pakootas where he lived, Blake’s report said. The man allegedly replied that he lived there, at Montalvo-Gasper’s house.
Through a language interpretation telephone service, Montalvo-Gasper told the deputies he heard the men come in the back door, looked out, saw them in the living room and called the police, according to the report.
En route to jail, the two men apparently argued about who ate ramen noodles, with Louie-Stanger insisting he ate only animal crackers, the report said.
Arraignment for both men is set for Nov. 16.
