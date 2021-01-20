OKANOGAN – Melanie Bailey, a defense attorney and former deputy prosecutor, has been named to the Okanogan County prosecuting attorney position vacated by Arian Noma.
Noma, a Republican, resigned in mid-December, effective Jan. 15, citing budgetary constraints, caseloads for deputy prosecutors and personal, racist threats against him and his family as reasons for leaving.
Bailey, who took office Jan. 16, was one of two candidates advanced to county commissioners by the county Republican Party. They appointed Bailey on Jan. 11 over David Stevens, chief criminal deputy prosecutor.
“I am humbled and honored to be chosen as the first female Okanogan County prosecutor and I will work hard, as will the team at the prosecutor’s office, to keep our community safe,” said Bailey.
Commissioner Chris Branch said both candidates were well qualified.
“From my own perspective … local law enforcement favored Melanie, and my sense was that there was a greater likelihood Melanie is in a better position to restore morale within the prosecutor’s office,” Branch said.
Commissioners Andy Hover and Jim DeTro did not respond to a Chronicle request for comment.
Bailey, in answer to questions posted to candidates during the application process, said she feels better organization is needed to process the large case backlog in the prosecutor’s office. She said she would strive to keep balance in the caseload numbers and make sure each deputy is treated fairly.
She also noted that the elected prosecutor position “has traditionally been a working position and not a straight administrative position.”
Bailey said she would work to build a positive work environment, rebuild trust and communication with county residents, other criminal justice departments and other county departments, and keep victims’ rights at the forefront.
Recommendation letters from several law enforcement officers, including Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley, accompanied Bailey’s application.
Branch said he hoped Stevens would remain with the prosecutor’s office, but Stevens announced late last week that he’s leaving Jan. 26.
“It’s common that a new prosecutor replaces the chief criminal (deputy), so I thought it best to clear the way,” said Stevens. “I know Ms. Bailey is very well qualified and I think she’ll do a fine job. I wish her luck.”
Another reason for leaving is that, with the high caseload attorneys in the office carry, he didn’t feel he could to a good job. He currently has 240 open felony cases assigned to him.
“I am capable of doing a great job,” he said. “I want to work somewhere where I can, at the very least, do a good job. Other places I’m interviewing at have a much more reasonable caseload.”
He said he likes doing trials and has around 200 criminal jury trials under his belt.
“I cannot put in 100-hour weeks when a trial comes up every month as I have had to do many times since coming here,” he said. “I was getting tired of having to work 12- to 16-hour days and on the weekends.
“Defense attorneys are limited by the Washington Supreme Court to 100 felony cases a year. They do not have to carry the burden of proof and the myriad other things that a prosecutor has to do to prosecute a case.”
Stevens said Noma didn’t carry a regular caseload, and said he had told Noma for more than six months that the caseload and working hours were not sustainable.
The two went before commissioners earlier to discuss the problem and Stevens said one commissioner asked him if he would stay if his pay were increased.
“I said that wasn’t the point,” Stevens said. “There wasn’t enough money for me to stay and do an impossible job.”
Bailey, a native of East Wenatchee, attended Wenatchee Valley College and Central Washington University, and graduated from the South Texas College of Law in 2006. She, her husband and two young children moved to Okanogan County in 2017.
She has worked as a defense attorney for Chelan County, in-house counsel for Fair Resolutions Inc., dependency attorney in Ephrata, City of Wenatchee prosecutor, family law and civil litigation attorney in Okanogan, and Okanogan County chief criminal deputy prosecutor.
Since August 2020, she has been a contract public defender for Okanogan County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.