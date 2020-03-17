WINTHROP - The Methow Valley School District has named Hana Baker and Lotty Ekblad as its 2020 excellence award recipients.
Each year, school district employees in the North Central Educational Service District are encouraged to submit the names of colleagues - one certificated employee and one classified employee - they believe represent excellence in public education.
This year, the Methow Valley School District received more nominations than ever before, each reflecting the excep-tional dedication and commitment to service taking place throughout the schools in support of students and families, said school officials.
Area award winners are scheduled to be honored at a banquet later this spring in Bridgeport. No information has been released about whether the banquet will go ahead as planned in light of coronavirus concerns.
Baker teaches second grade at Methow Valley Elementary School.
She was described as a champion for equity, ensuring that all students in her classroom can access their education. She received a grant to purchase snowshoes to allow second-graders to get outside during the winter months.
Ekblad, is an educational support professional who works with elementary students,.
She was described as a caring, compassionate educator who is highly respected by students, parents and staff alike.
