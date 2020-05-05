OLYMPIA – A volunteer with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office has received an award from Gov. Jay Inslee.
Rick Balam was recognized in the public safety category of the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards.
“Washingtonians across the state are making sacrifices for one another every day,” said Inslee. “For that, I am deeply grateful and our state is stronger.”
An awards ceremony had been planned at the Executive Mansion in Olympia, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic the ceremony had to be canceled. Serve Washington officials said they hope to reschedule the ceremony for later in the year.
“It is an honor to recognize the extraordinary volunteer efforts of these individuals, families and organizations,” said Amber Martin-Jahn, executive director of Serve Washington. “Their stories are a powerful reminder of the difference we can make through volunteering.”
