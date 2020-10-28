OKANOGAN – Some Okanogan County voters received ballots with unfamiliar precinct names on them, but that’s by design, said county Auditor Cari Hall.
“We have received some calls/questions regarding precinct numbers on ballots,” she said. “Some precincts in our county only have five or 10 voters in them – some even less than five.
“It is common practice to combine these smaller precincts with larger ones so that when a results report by precinct is requested, as well as a voters list by precinct - which is public information, there is no way for someone to figure out how someone voted. We want to assure you that this is not an error and voters are receiving the correct ballot.”
Combining smaller precincts into larger ones is to protect the secrecy of the ballot, she said.
“This has been done this way for many years and is common practice in counties such as ours with many smaller precincts,” Hall said.
Voters who had not received their ballot by Friday, Oct. 23, are asked to contact the auditor’s office for a ballot. Election Day is Nov. 3.
Most voters will receive ballots with their names printed directly on the envelope, but some are getting ballots with white labels bearing their names.
“As to the ballots with white labels, those are ballots that are issued directly from my office - versus our mailing house - for a new registered voter, address change for existing registered voter or because a voter has contacted my office requesting a ballot, etc.,” said Hall. “Ballots mailed directly from my office have always had white labels on the yellow return envelopes.”
As of Friday, around 9,000 ballots had been returned to the auditor’s office out of more than 24,000 registered voters.
The deadline for registering online or by mail was Friday for people wanting to vote in the Nov. 3 election, but people still can register in person at the auditor’s office, according to the Office of Secretary of State. Registration can be done during business hours until Election Day or as late as 8 p.m. that day, although state election officials advise against last-minute registration.
Gov. Jay Inslee last week reassured voters about the integrity of Washington’s all-mail election system in response to alleged attempts by foreign intelligence agencies to harass and confuse American voters.
“Efforts by nefarious actors to meddle in our elections are unfortunately not new in this country,” said Inslee. “Fortunately, Washington state has a strong system in place to secure voters’ information.”
He said the secretary of state’s office told him there is no indication voters’ information has been compromised.
“If you receive a threatening communication, report it to your county or state elections officers, but rest assured your right to vote and your right to privacy are both protected in our state’s elections systems,” he said. “You can even go online to track the status of your ballot after you mail it or place it in a drop box.”
Information about the election - including a sample ballot, drop box locations, precinct information, disabled voter information, voters’ pamphlet and link to the ballot tracker – is on the county auditor’s website, www.okanogancounty.org/auditor/.
