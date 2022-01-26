OKANOGAN – Ballots have been mailed to voters living in areas with measures on the Feb. 8 special election ballot.
Those who have not received a ballot by Friday, Jan. 28, are asked to contact the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, 509-422-7240.
Ballots must be signed and postmarked on or before Feb. 8 to be counted, or dropped at the auditor’s office in the county courthouse, 149 N. Third Ave., or a drop box.
Drop boxes locations:
-Tonasket City Hall, 209 S. Whitcomb Ave.
-Oroville Police Station, 1105 Main St.
-12 Tribes Omak Casino Hotel parking lot, 28968 Highway 97, Omak.
-Coulee Dam City Hall, 300 Lincoln Ave.
-180 Pateros Mall in the parking lot.
Ballots are postage-paid. The auditor’s office suggested people mail ballots before Feb. 4.
The auditor’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day for voter registration, ballot drop-off, replacement ballots, disability access voting units and registration updates.
People who are not currently registered in the state or who need to change registration can do so at the auditor’s office until 8 p.m. Feb. 8 and be able to vote in the general election.
Okanogan County ballot measures include:
-Curlew School District – The district, which is in Okanogan and Ferry counties, is seeking approval of a four-year levy for educational programs and operation expenses not funded by the state, including music, art, athletics and early childhood programs.
If approved, the measure would collect $205,000 in 2023, $210,000 in 2024, $215,000 in 2025 and $220,000 in 2026. Estimated levy rates per $1,000 of assessed property valuation are $1.55 in 2024, $1.55 in 2024, $1.56 in 2025 and $1.57 in 2026.
-Okanogan School District – A six-year technology levy request is before voters. If approved, the measure would authorize acquiring, installing and maintaining technological hardware and software; conducting student and staff training, and improving communication and security.
If approved, collections would be $271,966 in 2023, $281,485 in 2024, $291,337 in 2025, $301,534 in 2026, $312,087 in 2027 and $323,011 in 2028. Estimated levy rate is 70 cents per $1,000 assessed property valuation each year.
-Pateros School District – The district is seeking a four-year educational programs and operational levy to replace one that expires this year.
If approved, $602,000 would be collected each year in 2023-2026 at an estimated rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation.
-Lake Chelan School District – The district, which is mostly in Chelan County with a few voters in Okanogan County, is seeking a replacement educational programs and operation levy of $3.85 million in 2023 and $3.95 million in 2024.
The estimated levy rate is 98 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation.
Money would go toward educational programs and operational expenses not funded by the state.
-Grand Coulee Dam School District – The district is seeking a four-year educational programs and operation levy to finance educational programs and operation expenses not funded by the state.
If approved, the district would collect $896,013 in 2023, $963,214 in 2024, $1,011,375 in 2025 and $1,041,716 in 2026. Estimated levy rate is $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation in all four years.
-Grand Coulee Dam School District – The district is seeking approval of a replacement capital levy for safety, technology and facilities improvements. Money would be used to make safety, technology and facilities improvements, including improving safety and security systems, acquiring classroom computers and other technology equipment, renovating Lake Roosevelt school and upgrading athletic facilities.
If approved, the district would collect $595,097 in 2023, $624,852 in 2024, $643,597 in 2025 and $662,905 in 2026. Estimated levy rate is $1.70 per $1,000 of assessed valuation in all four years.
-Tonasket School District – The district is seeking a two-year replacement educational programs and operation levy to pay for educational programs and operational expenses not funded by the state, including electives teachers, field trips, support staff, counselors, curriculum/technology, athletics and co-curricular activities, energy costs, custodial, and maintenance and supplies.
If approved, the district would collect $1,053,696 in 2023 and $1,116,918 in 2024. Estimated levy rate is $1.60 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation.
-Oroville School District – Approval of a two-year replacement educational programs and operations levy is sought.
If approved, the district would collect $1,229,600 each year in 2023 and 2024. Estimated levy rate is $2.23 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation.
