OKANOGAN - Ballots for the April 26 special election are in the mail to voters in the Republic School District.
A few Okanogan County voters are with that district.
Those who have not received ballots by Friday, April 15, are asked to contact the Ferry County Auditor’s Office at 509-775-5225 Ext. 2500 or the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office at 509-422-7240.
Ballots must be signed and postmarked or returned to a drop box by election day, April 26.
In Ferry County, drop boxes are at the auditor’s office; Republic City Hall, 987 S. Clark Ave.; Danville Outpost, 19097 N. Highway 21; Curlew Fire Station, 30 Customs Road; Sanpoil Valley Community Health, 11665 S. Highway 21, Keller, and Lake Roosevelt Community Health Center, 39 Short Cut Road, Inchelium.
Okanogan County drop boxes are at the auditor’s office in the courthouse, 149 N. Third Ave., Okanogan, and Tonasket City Hall, 209 S. Whitcomb Ave.
Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked on or before election day.
Those who are not registered in Washington or who need to change registration can visit their county’s auditor’s office until 8 p.m. election day. Deadline for online and mail-in registrations is April 18.
Republic School District is seeking a replacement educational programs and operations levy of $495,000 per year for collection in 2023-2026. Estimated levy rates are $1.48 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2023, $1.46 in 2024, $1.45 in 2025 and $1.44 in 2026.
The district would use the money for educational programs and operation expenses not funded by the state, including music, athletics and early childhood learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.