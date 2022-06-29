OKANOGAN - Ballots for the Aug. 2 primary election will be mailed by Friday, July 15.
Registered voters who have not received a ballot by July 22 are asked to contact the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, 509-422-7240.
Completed ballots must be signed, said an auditor’s announcement.
The auditor’s office, 149 N. Third Ave., Okanogan, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day for voter registration, ballot drop-off, replacement ballots and disability access voting units.
Drop boxes will be open July 15 until 8 p.m. Aug. 2. Drop box locations are:
-Coulee Dam – City hall, 300 Lincoln Ave.
-Nespelem – Lucy F. Covington Government Center, 21 Colville St.
-Okanogan - Auditor’s office, Room 104 149 N. Third Ave.
-Omak – Next to police station, 8 N. Ash St.; 12 Tribes Omak Casino Hotel parking lot, 28968 Highway 97.
-Oroville – Police station, 1105 Main St.
-Pateros – Parking lot of 180 Pateros Mall.
-Riverside – City hall, 101 First St.
-Twisp – Town hall, 110 E. Second Ave.
-Winthrop – Winthrop Barn, 51 Highway 20.
The state will provide postage-paid ballot return envelopes. Voters are encouraged to mail in ballots prior to Friday, July 29, to ensure the envelopes are postmarked by Election Day, said the auditor’s office. Postmark cutoff times are available from post offices.
People not currently registered in Washington have until Aug. 2 to register in person at the auditor’s office.
