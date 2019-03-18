OKANOGAN – Customers’ electricity bills will rise in April thanks to an increase in the base charge for electricity approved March 11 by Okanogan County Public Utility District commissioners.
The increase is designed to increase revenue by 1.5 percent overall to pay for debt service on bonds that will be sold to finance several capital projects. If the PUD borrowed $10 million for 20 years, the debt service cost would be about $769,000 per year.
Commissioners anticipated the increase, which goes into effect April 1, in the utility’s 2019 budget, which was passed in December 2018.
“The goal is to cover debt service for projects on our construction plan,” Don Coppock, director of accounting, finance and administration/auditor, said earlier.
According to PUD documents, the increase would generate $698,400 this year.
The base fee – the minimum charge placed on a meter – would rise from $36 per month to $38.81 per month for a residential customer. Small general service customers would wee their base rate go from $41 to $44.20 per month, while large general service customers’ monthly fee would rise from $21 to $22.64.
Industrial customers’ base rate would go from $82 per month to $88.40, irrigation from $15 to $16.27 (based on seven months per year) and frost control from $122 to $131.52 (during season).
Planned projects include:
-Upgrading the 66-year-old Brewster-to-Okanogan transmission line. The increased capacity will allow the PUD to transmit more electricity from Wells Dam to the mid-valley area.
-Rebuilding the Tonasket substation. Capacity would be increased. PUD officials said the transformer is one of the heaviest loaded in the system and the expanded substation will include a second transformer.
-Replacing the 62-year-old power transformer at the Ellisforde substation. The work would increase capacity of the substation.
-Adding a circuit out of the Nespelem Valley Electric Cooperative’s new Chicken Creek substation. That will allow the PUD to offload some of the demand on the Brewster station.
-Conducting a study to find a suitable location for an additional substation in the Brewster area. The substation would provide long-term capacity in the south county area.
-Working on other projects.
Coppock added that the PUD also would like to pay off the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 loan taken out for wireless system improvements. ARRA also is known as the stimulus bill.
Kilowatt-hour charges will remain unchanged.
Coppock said the utility already has committed to spend $400,000 by ordering three transformers.
Although the PUD plans a cost of service study to see how much it costs to provide electricity to various classes of customers, putting off the base rate increase until the study is done would delay the projects by a year, he said.
“We need these projects in areas where we are near load capacity,” he said.
He said the utility anticipates selling bonds late this summer, when preliminary results of the cost of service study should be ready.
Commissioner Jerry Asmussen said by doing upgrades and maintenance, the PUD should remove some “catastrophic potential” for failure by the aging system components.
“Every day I worry about Tonasket,” he said.
Commissioner Bill Colyar agreed, saying there’s “substantial risk” for the Tonasket area, with its single transformer and heavy load. “If the transformer in Tonasket were to fail, they would be out of power for more than a couple minutes.”
Wade Henson, Okanogan, criticized the PUD for spending money several years ago on a new office building, never-used generators on Ophir Grade and Enloe Dam.
He said the increase “is not going to break me. But use it wisely.”
“I agree with that,” said Commissioner Scott Vejraska, who added that companies are looking at locating in the south end of the county but need electricity.
Asmussen again stressed that most of the money will go toward updating aging infrastructure.
Operation and maintenance costs “never go away,” said Colyar. “You have to maintain your infrastructure. We are working very hard to husband the resources of the PUD.”
A lot of the district’s infrastructure is 50-60 years old, said Coppock.
“If you’re not financing depreciation, you’re getting further and further behind,” said General Manager Steve Taylor.
