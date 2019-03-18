OKANOGAN – Longtime Okanogan School District administrator Brett D. Baum is leaving after this school year to become superintendent in the Liberty School District in Spangle.
Baum, 54, also will serve as kindergarten to eighth grade principal.
He will succeed Kyle Rydell, superintendent and principal for the past five years in Spangle. Rydell is a former Republic School District superintendent.
Baum was one of four finalists for the superintendent’s position.
He has worked for the Okanogan district since August 2000, first as secondary vice principal and then as middle school principal. Before that he taught in Othello and Lakeview, Ore.
He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Eastern Washington University, and his superintendent’s certification through City University.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for us as it is a great school district,” Baum said. “Also it will put is much closer to our girls and my family. Okanogan has been wonderful and we will certainly miss the school, community and friends we’ve worked with and gotten to know over the years.”
Baum and his wife, Lisa, have two daughters.
“As we acknowledge how very much Mr. Rydell will be missed, we know that he is leaving a very strong foundation on which Mr. Baum will build,” said an announcement from the Liberty district. “Proud of our past, we are also excited about our vibrant future as we are committed to educational excellence for all Liberty students.”
Okanogan Superintendent Ashley Goetz said the district is determining a process for choosing Baum’s successor.
