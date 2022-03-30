WINTHROP — The “Be a Scientist” program at Liberty Bell Junior High took off again this month with seventh graders researching science topics and answering questions through experiments.
The program, started last year by Matt Hinckley, brings community members, like Kiwanis member Roy Reiber, and pairs them with a group of students. Mentors helped their groups plan projects and equipment lists.
According to the Kiwanis Club of Winthrop’s newsletter, the Methow Valley Funding Alliance also chips in some help by purchasing any necessary special equipment and supplies.
Students then work through five 90-minute project sessions before presenting their experiments and findings to the class. According to the newsletter, a large portion of the students will also be taking their projects to the regional science fair in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.