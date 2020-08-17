CARLTON – One person was injured Aug. 12 in a vehicle accident about two miles north of Carlton on Highway 153.
Adam G. Garner, 50, Bellingham, was taken by ambulance to Three Rivers Hospital, Brewster, after the 5:11 p.m. accident, said the Washington State Patrol.
Garner was northbound at milepost 24 and approaching Ross Road when he passed several vehicles. When he returned to the northbound lane, his SUS went off the road’s right side, became airborne, overturned and came to rest on its wheels off the road, the patrol said.
He was cited for driving under the influence and wheels off the roadway; the patrol said speeding also was involved. His vehicle was destroyed.
Garner was wearing a seatbelt.
