INCHELIUM – Weight restrictions were imposed Feb. 4 on two Bureau of Indian Affairs roads in the Inchelium area.
The restrictions are aimed at preventing unacceptable deterioration of the road system because of freezing and thawing.
Affected roads are Inchelium-Gifford Ferry Road and Inchelium Shortcut Road.
